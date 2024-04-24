GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 7,883 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,883 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,350,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,345,000 after acquiring an additional 153,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,876. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

