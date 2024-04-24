Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Century Communities Stock Up 5.1 %

CCS opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $97.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.