First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHYGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lindquist bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 16,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lindquist acquired 3,500 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 93,100 shares of company stock worth $1,335,750.

