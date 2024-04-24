First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lindquist bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 16,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel J. Lindquist acquired 3,500 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 93,100 shares of company stock worth $1,335,750.

