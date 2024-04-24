Financial Contrast: Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Daiwa Securities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Pharmacare $2.30 billion 2.17 $294.86 million N/A N/A Daiwa Securities Group $6.41 billion 1.73 $472.67 million $0.48 14.69

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Pharmacare.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A Daiwa Securities Group 8.21% 5.62% 0.33%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Daiwa Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Aspen Pharmacare pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Daiwa Securities Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Daiwa Securities Group pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and Daiwa Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Aspen Pharmacare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It also offers branded consumer, prescription, and over-the-counter products under the regional brands, such as Circadin, Foxair, Maltofer, Mybulen, and Zyloric for various types of anesthetic comprises sleeping aid, respiratory, iron supplement, analgesic, and uric acid production inhibitor. In addition, the company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form products to third-party customers. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc. for individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment invests in monetary claims, loans, private equities, and real estate properties, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource sectors. The company also offers research and consulting, and information services, as well as engages in the office work activities. In addition, it is involved in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

