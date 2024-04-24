Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 63.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

