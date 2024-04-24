Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

KRG stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

