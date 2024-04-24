Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DRETF stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.