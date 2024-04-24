Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

