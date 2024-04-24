Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 706,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Diageo by 43.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,977,000 after acquiring an additional 97,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $10,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.16. 227,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,224. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.31.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

