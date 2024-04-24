Demars Financial Group LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,006,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $249.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.15. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.