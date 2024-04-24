Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Boston Partners bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,392,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,337.4% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,829 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $4.93 on Tuesday, hitting $276.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.67 and its 200-day moving average is $253.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

