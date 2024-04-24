CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 214.3%.

Shares of CAPL opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $877.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.53. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 197.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. Equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

