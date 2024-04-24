Critical Contrast: Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Osisko Development and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 Endeavour Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 7.58 -$134.73 million ($1.60) -1.32 Endeavour Silver $205.46 million 3.18 $6.12 million $0.02 136.07

This table compares Osisko Development and Endeavour Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -570.64% -6.24% -4.72% Endeavour Silver 2.98% 2.28% 1.83%

Risk and Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Osisko Development on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.