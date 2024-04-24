Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.80), with a volume of 942878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.79).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £499.61 million, a P/E ratio of 590.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.92.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 15,316 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.40 ($12,296.69). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.