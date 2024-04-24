Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 1,825 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 18.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 171.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.27. 483,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $176.93. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

