ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

