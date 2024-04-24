Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5,536.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $107.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.