Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $137.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of CHH opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

