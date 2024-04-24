Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CIA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

TSE:CIA traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.16. The company had a trading volume of 217,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,872. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.66. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$4.57 and a 12-month high of C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$506.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.9822581 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

