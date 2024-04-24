Carter’s (CRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Carter’s to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,342. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group increased their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

