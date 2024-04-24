Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,125,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 867.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 151,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 105,342 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 181,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71,045 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

