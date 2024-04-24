Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ScanSource by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ScanSource by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in ScanSource by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ScanSource by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

