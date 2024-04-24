Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Target Price at $103.60

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of OXM opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

