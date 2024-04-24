Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE BRX opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.92%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 124,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

