BitShares (BTS) Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $112,989.79 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000990 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000911 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000685 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,330,218 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.