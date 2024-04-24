Bfsg LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after buying an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 36.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 539.5% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $4.42 on Wednesday, reaching $244.53. The company had a trading volume of 579,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.15 and its 200 day moving average is $222.57. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.