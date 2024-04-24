Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.55

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.55 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.60 ($0.55), with a volume of 6176707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.60).

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.41, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.32. The company has a market capitalization of £158.43 million, a P/E ratio of -278.13 and a beta of 1.21.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

