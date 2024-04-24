AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 million-$8.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 million.

AudioEye Price Performance

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $157.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEYE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEYE

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.