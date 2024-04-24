Analysts Set First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Price Target at $23.00

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFNW shares. DA Davidson cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FFNW

First Financial Northwest Stock Up 0.7 %

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth $324,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 97,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.