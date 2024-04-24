Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 2,260 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 468,602 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 551,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 6,077,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

