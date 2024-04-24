Advantage Energy (AAVVF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, April 25th.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAVVF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

