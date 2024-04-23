Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.17% of Science Applications International worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Science Applications International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.74. 19,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,579. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.13.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

