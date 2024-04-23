W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 5.2 %

WRB stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. 4,029,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,847. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

