Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $25.59 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000909 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 999,811,134 coins and its circulating supply is 979,244,499 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

