Socha Financial Group LLC Purchases 457 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2,673.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 149,917 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 44,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

