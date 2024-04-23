Sentry LLC Takes Position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 980,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHIL opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

