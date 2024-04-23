Sentry LLC Takes Position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 980,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.
Benson Hill Price Performance
NYSE BHIL opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Benson Hill Company Profile
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Benson Hill
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Extreme Networks Snags an Upgrade on Inventory Normalization
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Put Some PEP in Your Income Portfolio With PepsiCo Stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.