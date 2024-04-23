PDS Planning Inc Has $627,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $185,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,561,000 after purchasing an additional 721,910 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,809,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,253,000 after purchasing an additional 525,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,741,000 after purchasing an additional 475,229 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $104.72. 1,151,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.