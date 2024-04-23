Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,400 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 584,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,779. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

