Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $288.31 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $288,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,988,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,351,000 after acquiring an additional 274,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $548.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,515. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.69.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

