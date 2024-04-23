Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 35,614 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 3.43% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 67,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,933,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 423.0% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 254,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,698 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

DFIP remained flat at $40.45 during trading on Monday. 47,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,168. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.