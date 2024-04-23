Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
