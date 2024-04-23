Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 3,500 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. American Woodmark comprises approximately 1.7% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $92.91. 139,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

