Grace & White Inc. NY Has $20.71 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Signet Jewelers comprises about 3.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.44% of Signet Jewelers worth $20,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,905,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 118,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $255,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $101.08. 623,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,845. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

View Our Latest Report on SIG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,565,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,565,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,394. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.