Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.500-12.000 EPS.
Globe Life Stock Performance
Shares of GL opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00.
Globe Life Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GL
About Globe Life
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Life
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Trading Halts Explained
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.