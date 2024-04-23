GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $920,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.3% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 47,772,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,895,176. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

