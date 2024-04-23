FS Bancorp (FSBW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts expect FS Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

