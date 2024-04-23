FS Bancorp (FSBW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts expect FS Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FS Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FSBW stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.70.
FS Bancorp Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
FS Bancorp Company Profile
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
