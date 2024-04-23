Financial Perspectives Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial Perspectives Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.74. 650,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

