Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.22. 283,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.68 and its 200-day moving average is $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.13 and a 1 year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

