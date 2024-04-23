Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.2 %

CLF stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

