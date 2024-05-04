Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,448,500.80 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,441,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.29. 253,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $32.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

