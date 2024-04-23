Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.
Cadence Bank Stock Performance
NYSE:CADE opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $31.45.
Cadence Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 34.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank Company Profile
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Bank
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.